The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), will confer a national honour on the Ondo State Governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu.

In a statement issued on Monday by Mr Richard Olatunde, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Akeredolu is listed among the recipients of the 2022 National Honour Award of the Commander of the Order of the Niger.

According to the statement, the appointment was contained in a letter from the Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, signed by the minister, Senator George Akume.

The letter, which read in part, stated, “I have the honour to formally inform you that the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, has approved the conferment of the National Honours on you, in the rank of CON, Commander of the Order of the Niger.

“The ceremony is scheduled to take place at the International Conference Centre, Abuja on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at 9am.”



https://punchng.com/buhari-confers-national-honour-on-akeredolu/

