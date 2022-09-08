Buhari Looks Sporty As He Inaugurates The 12th Naval Games In Lagos

President Muhammadu Buhari looks sporty as he steps out for the 12th Nigerian Navy Games in Lagos.

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), is visiting Lagos on Thursday to inaugurate the 12th Nigerian Navy Games as well as its new Sports Complex.

It read, “President @MBuhari visiting Lagos today, to flag-off the 12th Nigerian Navy Games, and commission the Navy’s new Sports Complex, in Navy Town, Ojo.

Buhari is expected back in Abuja on the same day.

