Buju Receives His Bentley Gift As Winner Of Headies ‘Next Rated’ Award (Photo)

The organisers of Headies fulfills their promise as the gifts Buju a brand new Bentley as the winner of ‘Next Rated’ At the 15th Headies awards which held in the United States of America.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ukxy7jIQh6I

