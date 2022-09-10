CAF Women’s Champions League: Bayelsa Queens Draw Title Defenders, Mamelodi

Nigerian champions, Bayelsa Queens will face defending champions, Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa in Group B of the 2022 Africa Women’s Champions League.

The draw ceremony for the second edition of the competition took place in Rabat, Morocco on Friday.

Also in Group B are Wadi Degla of Egypt and the representatives from UNIFAC – Central African Football Federation Union.

Hosts AS FAR of Morocco are in Group A along with Tanzania’s Simba, Green Buffaloes of Zambia and Liberia’s Determine Girls.

The CAF Women’s Champions League is scheduled to take place from 30 October to 13 November 2022 in Morocco.

https://dailypost.ng/2022/09/09/caf-womens-champions-league-bayelsa-queens-draw-title-defenders-mamelodi-sundowns/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related