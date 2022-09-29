Can A Wedding In Nigeria Cost Less Than ₦700k?

I read about how Nairalanders Joetttimua1811manage just #500k for his wedding in 2020 which I really appreciate how he manage himself without own anybody.

Believe me, When it comes to celebrating the union of a man and woman, trust Nigerians not to hold back on providing the best food and drinks, renting a spacious hall, and indirectly telling a friend to say to another friend about the event.

While Nigerian weddings are mostly seen as an opportunity to celebrate with the couple and get free food, the truth is that they are financially demanding. It is in the sense that planning a wedding is not cheap.

With the economic setbacks being experienced in the country, we need to secure our financial future. So, in case you are hoping to one day stand at an altar wearing a suit or bridal gown, here is an insight on how to plan a wedding with a budget of 700,000 or even less.

So With a hypothetical guest list of 100 to 150 people including ( mogbo, moya ) kindly drop your breakdown budget of #700k include weeding attire and shoes for bride and groom, stationary and souvenirs, reception venues and decorations, food and drinks and miscellaneous.

Nairalanders, kindly help somebody with good calculations.

Source: obembet

