There’s this school I previously worked as a Teacher about a year ago. I was asked to stop work because of disagreement I had with the Vice Principal. Now, a year later, the school is recruiting for Teachers with their vacant positions advertised on a banner and I am currently looking for similar positions to apply for.

My question is, will it make sense to go back to that same school and apply for a job?

