Can We Recant A Vow Or Oath?

A man swore an oath that he would not do such and such, but he wants to recant; what should he do? Should he offer expiation?

Ruling on recanting an oath

If a person swears an oath and wants to recant, that is permissible if recanting does not involve doing something that is prohibited, but he must offer expiation for breaking an oath (kaffaarat yameen).

Al-Bukhaari (6718) and Muslim (1649) narrated that Abu Moosa al-Ash‘ari said: The Messenger of Allah (blessings and peace of Allah be upon him) said: “By Allah, if Allah wills, I do not swear an oath then see something better than that, but I expiate my oath and do that which is better.”

Al-Bukhaari (6622) and Muslim (1652) narrated that ‘Abd ar-Rahmaan ibn Samurah said: The Prophet (blessings and peace of Allah be upon him) said: “O ‘Abd al-Rahmaan ibn Samurah, do not seek authority, for if you are given it when you ask for it, you will be left to your own devices [without the support of Allah], but if you are given it without asking for it, you will be helped [by Allah]. If you swear to do something then see that something else is better than it, then offer expiation for your oath and do that which is better.”

Muslim (1650) narrated that Abu Hurayrah said: The Messenger of Allah (blessings and peace of Allah be upon him) said: “Whoever swears an oath then sees that something else is better than it, let him do that which is better, and offer expiation for his oath.”

An-Nawawi (may Allah have mercy on him) said in Sharh Muslim (11/108): These hadiths indicate that if someone swears an oath to do something or refrain from doing something, and breaking the oath is better than going along with it, it is recommended for him to break the oath, but he must offer expiation. There is consensus on this.

Then he mentioned the difference of scholarly opinion regarding offering expiation before breaking the oath, then he said:

They are unanimously agreed that he does not have to offer expiation before breaking the oath, and that it is permissible to delay offering expiation until after breaking the oath, and that it is not permissible to offer expiation before swearing the oath.

They differed as to whether it is permissible to do it after swearing the oath and before breaking the oath. Maalik, al-Awzaa‘i, ath-Thawri, ash-Shaafa‘i and fourteen of the Sahaabah, and several groups among the Taabi‘een regarded that as permissible, and it is the view of the majority of scholars, but they said: It is recommended (mustahabb) to do that after breaking the oath. Ash-Shaafa‘i made an exception in the case of offering expiation by fasting, as he said: It is not permissible before breaking the oath, because it is a physical act of worship, so it is not permissible to do it ahead of its time, as is also the case with prayer and the Ramadan fast. As for offering expiation by giving wealth, it is permissible to do that before breaking the oath, as it is also permissible to pay zakaah ahead of time.

One of our companions made an exception in the case of offering expiation for breaking a vow to commit sin, as he said: It is not permissible to offer expiation for that ahead of time, because that is helping in sin, but the majority are of the view that it is permissible, as in the case of vows that do not involve committing sin.

Abu Haneefah and his companions, and Ashhab al-Maaliki said: It is not permissible to offer expiation before breaking the oath in any circumstances. The evidence for the majority of scholars is the apparent meaning of these hadiths and analogy with giving zakaah ahead of time. End quote.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related