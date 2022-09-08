Carnegie Mellon University Reacts To Uju Anya’s Tweet About Queen’s Death

A statement regarding recent social media posts by Uju Anya.

We do not condone the offensive and objectionable messages posted by Uju Anya today on her personal social media account. Free expression is core to the mission of higher education, however, the views she shared absolutely do not represent the values of the institution, nor the standards of discourse we seek to foster.



https://twitter.com/CarnegieMellon/status/1567975991330615297

Previous thread https://www.nairaland.com/7323010/uju-anyas-hateful-post-queen

