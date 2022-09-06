Celebrities With No Sense – Delta State Police Spokesperson Replies Paul Okoye

The spokesperson of the Delta State Police Command, Edafe Bright has fired back at Nigerian music star Paul Okoye.

Okoye of the group PSquare had cried foul over the arrest of rapper, Ice Prince

In a post shared via his Instagram Stories on Sunday, September 4, 2022, the singer said if a police officer enters his car and tells him to drive off, he’ll assume the officer is a kidnapper.

The only reason a police officer will stop you and enter your car is just because they are looking for an avenue to negotiate for a crime you did not commit,” he wrote.

“As long as a policeman enters my car and tells me to drive, he’s a criminal or kidnapper.”

While reacting to the post, Edafe likened Okoye to a category of celebrities without sense.

“Celebrities with no sense,” he tweeted.

Okoye’s post is coming days after Ice Prince was arrested for allegedly assaulting a police officer.

According to a statement released by the spokesperson of the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, the music star abducted and threatened to throw an officer into the river after he was stopped for driving without a license.

“At 3 am today, @Iceprincezamani was stopped for driving without license plates. He agreed to be taken to the station. He, thereafter, abducted the police officer in his car, assaulted him and threatened to throw him in the river. He has been arrested and would be arraigned today,” he tweeted.

The music star was later arraigned and remanded at the Ikoyi Prison till his bail conditions are met.



Source: https://www.pulse.ng/entertainment/celebrities/delta-state-police-spokesperson-fires-back-at-paul-okoye-says-he-doesnt-have-sense/2em51ge

