CHAN 2023 Qualifier: Nigeria Vs Ghana September 3, 2022

Championship for African Nations CHAN Qualifiers

Nigeria vs Ghana

Date: Sat. 3rd September 2022

Time 5pm Nigerian time

Venue: Abuja Nigeria

https://dailypost.ng/2022/09/02/chan-2023-qualifier-yusuf-upbeat-nigeria-can-turn-table-against-ghana/

