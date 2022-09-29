Chaos In Iyana Iba As Rival NURTW Groups Fight With Stones And Cutlasses

Watch the video of the fight below:

VIDEO

A fight broke out today at Iyana-Iba in the Ojo Local Government Area of Lagos State.

The fight was reportedly between two rival NURTW groups.

Unconfirmed reports claim one person died in the fight.

Videos from the scene show young men holding stones and cutlasses as they approach their rivals.

Stones can be seen flying in every direction.

Uniformed policemen at the scene appeared to be outnumbered so they stayed away from the fighting group.

It was later claimed that calm has been restored to the area.

However, a resident going home from work told LIB that gunshots were still heard ringing out this evening.

One Twitter user caught up in the chaos wrote: “As dirty as iyana iba market is… I really didn’t mind today, I just wanted to save my dear life, I had to jump down from the bike. Those guys were really prepared.”

