Charly Boy Endorses Peter Obi, Promises To Stage Biggest Rally Ever

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Hummmm, finally on Kakaki today, I publicly endorsed Peter Obi.

Before dis month runs out I would stage the biggest rally ever.

Who’s with me on the rally?

https://twitter.com/AreaFada1/status/1565268446912430086?t=38sbr96_J9nCvIfgXPI4Bw&s=19

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: