Chelsea Set To Sign Aubameyang From Barcelona For £10m Plus Marcos Alonso

Chelsea are edging closer to landing a proven Premier League performer, GOAL understands, with an agreement now in place that will see the former Arsenal striker return to London. A Spain international defender will be heading back to his homeland as part of that transfer package.

Aubameyang is set to pen an initial two-year contract at Stamford Bridge with an option for a further year. The player is hoping to have his future decided swiftly, as he is currently staying in a hotel after he was the victim of a home invasion and robbery last week. Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has a close relationship with Aubameyang from their time together at Borussia Dortmund, and after a wobbly start to 2022-23, the head coach hopes the Gabon international can bring a spark to the club.

Barcelona are hoping that Aubameyang’s departure – and the potential exit of Miralem Pjanic – will free up funds and allow them to strengthen before the transfer window closes.

The Blues desperately need to find inspiration from somewhere as a 2-1 defeat at Southampton on Tuesday has left them with just seven points to their name from five games this season.

Pierre Aubameyang to Chelsea and Marcos Alonso to Barça: here we go! Full agreement completed. €14m fee to Barcelona. #DeadlineDay

More: Aubameyang will fly to London around 5pm! Two year deal + one more option.

Alonso in Spain to undergo medical and sign three year –

Fabrizio Romano

