Chelsea Vs West Ham Today At 3pm

Chelsea team news

Chelsea’s injury-riddled start to the campaign continued as Ruben Loftus-Cheek was forced off with a hamstring strain during the midweek defeat to Southampton.

Thomas Tuchel is already set to be without N’Golo Kante until October but Conor Gallagher will once again be available after serving a one-match ban – whether the academy graduate will be thrust straight back into the team remains to be seen.

Trevoh Chalobah (knee) and Reece James (virus) were missing from Chelsea’s backline at St Mary’s but the club did finally finalise the acquisition of Wesley Fofana a day later.

Chelsea predicted lineup vs West Ham

Chelsea Starting 11: Mendy; Fofana, Silva, Koulibaly; Azpilicueta, Kovacic, Jorginho, Cucurella; Ziyech, Sterling, Mount.

Bench: Arrizabalaga, Pulisic, Broja, Chilwell, Chukwuemeka, Vale, Ampadu, Havertz, Gallagher.

West Ham team news

Nayef Aguerd is still nursing an ankle injury but Moyes was able to hand a debut to his latest summer recruit, Lucas Paqueta on Wednesday night. The Brazil international hadn’t “even passed a ball between his teammates” according to his new manager but could be ushered into the starting XI this weekend after a few more training sessions.

Gianluca Scamacca and Craig Dawson are nearing returns but Ben Johnson is unlikely to feature while he recovers from a tight hamstring.

West Ham predicted lineup vs Chelsea

West Ham Starting 11: Fabianski; Coufal, Kehrer, Zouma, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Paqueta, Fornals; Antonio.

Bench: Areola, Randolph, Lanzini, Benrahma, Downes, Cornet, Ogbonna, Coventry, Palmieri.

Chelsea vs West Ham score prediction

“Soft, soft, soft” was the damning appraisal of Chelsea’s defending offered by an incensed Tuchel in midweek. Injuries to a new-look backline and a consistent failure to convert their chances during the patches of good form they’ve mustered in each game have conspired to leave the Blues with two wins, two defeats and a draw.

West Ham were able to grind out a point against another London foe that underwhelmed in midweek but have struggled for fluency – particularly going forward – themselves.

In a meeting between two work-in-progress outfits, the weight of Chelsea’s quality in their side gives the hosts the edge but they can hardly expect a breezy afternoon stroll this Saturday.

