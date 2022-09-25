Chief Don Etiebet Is Alive

The All Progressives Congress (APC) revealed the names of the members of its Presidential Campaign Council recently and Don Etiebet was listed as a member. Some people have claimed that Don Etiebet is dead and that the party listed a dead man as a member of the council, but this is not true.

There were 2 Don Etiebets, they were brothers and one of them is alive while the other is dead.

Chief Donald Dick Etiebet (Don Etiebet) was a senator from 1979 till 1983. He was elected governor of Cross River State and was sworn in on October 1st, 1983. He was removed from office due to the December 31st, 1983 coup. Chief Donald Etiebet died in 2015.

Chief Donatus Obot Etiebet (Don Etiebet) is the brother of Chief Donald Etiebet. Chief Donatus Etiebet was the minister of petroleum resources from 1994-1995. He is the owner of Etiebet’s Place (where Channels Television initially had their studios). Chief Donatus Etiebet is alive.

Chief Donatus Obot Etiebet, who was listed as a member of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, is alive and is a member of the APC, as you can see from these videos.

This video is from May 21st this year.

2023 : Etiebet Assures Amaechi of Akwa Ibom Delegates Votes

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wjyfZqAsW8s

This video is from Aug 10, 2018.

Akpabio’s defection: PDP days in Akwa Ibom are numbered – Don Etiebet

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uHH37WbFdm8

Both brothers were known as Don Etiebet. Donatus Etiebet is the one that is alive. When he was minister of petroleum resources in 1994 and 1995 he was called Don Etiebet, even on the NTA News. It’s also the name that he currently uses on his Twitter account.

https://twitter.com/DonEtiebet/with_replies

Picture 1) Chief Donald Etiebet

Picture 2) Chief Donatus Etiebet

Picture 3) Screenshot of Chief Donatus Etiebet’s Twitter page.

