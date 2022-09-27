Chimaroke Nnamani Of PDP Campaigning With Bola Tinubu’s Picture In Enugu

Senator Chimaroke using Bola Tinubu image on his poster for campaign in Enugu.

Talk of friendship across tribal divides!!
https://twitter.com/fkeyamo/status/1574710404059697152?s=46&t=AKMioihLqNRjAZq4U2cfBQ

