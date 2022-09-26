Chimaroke Nnamani Working For Us – APC Campaign Council

…Denies dropping nominees of state Govs
The All Progressives Congress APC Presidential Campaign Council has reaffirmed its inclusion of Senator Chimaroke Nnamani on its 422-member team unveiled at the Weeknd, saying it was never a mistake.
The clarification came as the council also assured APC state governors of its acceptance of the nominees submitted by them, saying they have not been discarded.
Nnamani, a serving senator is a member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party PDP.
