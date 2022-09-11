‘Christian Religion Will Not Take You To Heaven But This…’

I know the heading will surprise most people but it’s the truth. Christianity in itself is not a religion but people have made religion out of it.

Christiani is a living relationship with God the Father through our Lord Jesus.

So, you are not a Christian because you are a member of one denomination or the other.

For you to be a Christian, you must be born again or saved. And salvation is a free gift you get by accepting Jesus into your life and Saviour.

According to Romans 10:9-10, it involves two steps,

1. Believe in your heart that Jesus died for your sins.

2. Confess with your mouth that he is your Lord and Saviour.

And you will be saved.

You can be a member of a local church and not a member of the body of Christ written in heaven.

So, don’t think you will make heaven because you belong to a local church.

You must be born again.

Do it now before you surprisingly see yourself in hell after you have left this earth.

