“City Boy” Rally In Abuja As Youths Campaign For Tinubu (Photos)

City Boy Debuts In Abuja As Youths Take Over The FCT For Tinubu (Photos)

Youths gathered today in large numbers to show their unwavering support for the Jagaban, making it another exciting outing for supporters of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kashim Shettima, the vice presidential candidate for the APC.

The massive crowd was seen having a great time at the Unity Fountain, with some proudly eating Agbado while spreading the word about Tinubu’s candidacy.

Many others were seen wearing City Boy’s clothing, much to the delight of those in attendance. The youths have flocked to praise the former Lagos State Governor, saying that all they want is for the 36 states to thrive like Lagos. The name City Boy appears to be popular in the Federal Capital Territory.

Check out some of the event’s colorful photos below..

Source iReporteronline.

https://ireporteronline.com.ng/blog/city-boy-debuts-in-abuja-as-youths-take-over-the-fct-for-tinubu-photos/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related