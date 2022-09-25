Commuters Commend Tinubu/Shettima-NAIRAXI Transit Card Initiative

Commuters across several cities in Nigeria have expressed excitements and gratitude to Tinubu/Shetima-NAIRAXI Transit Card Initiative for the free road transport services which they are currently providing. Commuters say this is coming at a time when the cost of road transportation is fast increasing and unavoidably expensive.

Speaking with one Mr. Abbah, he explained that the cost of accomodation and transportation are the major problems which Nigerians are faced with. Abbah further described the Tinubu/Shetima-NAIRAXI Transit Card initiative as a great intervention, which is really assisting several Nigerians already.

According to our reporter, the Tinubu/Shetima-NAIRAXI Transit Card initiative is currently assisting alot of Nigerians through free and subsidized transportation cost. The initiative was introduced by Nairaxi Nigeria, an Indigenous tech-powered mobility Company.

The Transit Card has been designed by Nairaxi.Nigeria to provide free and discounted transportation services to Nigerians across all her cities. It has been introduced as a preparatory initiative, ahead of the official Presidential campaign flagoff on the 28th of September 2022.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0FSWYT0HCN4

Source: https://www.statepress.ng/2022/09/commuters-commend-tinubushettima.html?m=1

