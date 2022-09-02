Court Acquits Jonah Jang Of ₦6.3 Billion Corruption Charge

A Plateau State High Court sitting in Jos on Friday discharged and acquitted a former Governor of the state, Jonah Jang, over the N6.3 billion corruption charges levelled against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

The court presided over by Justice Christy Dabup also discharged and acquitted a former cashier in the office of the Secretary to the Plateau state government, Yusuf Pam, who was accused alongside the former governor.

https://punchng.com/breaking-court-acquits-jang-of-n6-3bn-corruption-charge/?utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1662116709

