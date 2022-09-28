Court Declares Machina APC Senatorial Candidate For Yobe North

A Federal High Court sitting in Damaturu has ordered the All Progressives Congress (APC) to submit the name of Bashir Shariff Machina as the authentic candidate for Yobe North Senatorial District after affirming the 28th May 2022 primary election conducted by the party.

Justice Fadimatu Murtala, in a judgement delivered today in Damaturu, also nullified the parallel primary election of 9th June 2022 that produced President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan.

Counsel to the second dependant Kolawale Balogun told newsmen that his client would be appropriately advised on the next move.

https://dailypost.ng/2022/09/28/court-sacks-ahmed-lawan-as-apc-senatorial-candidate-for-yobe-north/

