A Federal High Court sitting in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, has nullified all primaries conducted by the various factions of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

The Presiding Judge, Justice O.O Oguntoyinbo, has therefore called for a rerun of the primaries within fourteen days.

The Court ruled that all the primaries conducted didn’t follow the principles of the Electoral act

A governorship aspirant, Jimi Lawal, had approached the Court challenging the delegate list used during the primary by the Sikirulahi Ogundele faction of the party and held at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta.

Other candidates had also approached the Court to challenge the authenticity of the Sikirulahi Ogundele-led state executive of the party in the state.

https://www.channelstv.com/2022/09/27/court-nullifies-all-pdp-primary-elections-in-ogun-state/?fbclid=IwAR3eNR8pdOBN7ZPhmZlMtZo9hlDZTVpEzj8H1oAwY1FV_HhV8NWZ_vKVgC0

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related