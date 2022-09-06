Crowd Bursts Into Laughter As Wike Speaks In ‘Tongues’, Fires Atiku

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eY_HFg26YLE&feature=emb_imp_woyt

The Governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike burst into ‘Tongues’ on Monday as he issued another strong warning to those attempting to undermine him in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Wike, who was in Aba, Abia state to commission the Okezuo Abia Flyover along the Aba -Enugu Expressway in Osisioma Ngwa Local Government Area, and the rehabilitated Aba-Owerri Road in Aba South Local Government Area of the state, disclosed that nobody could break his relationship with his allies.

A statement issued by his media aide, Kelvin Ebiri, read in part; “When I read on the pages of newspapers. They say some people are making attempts to break my rank, I say to myself that they don’t understand the modus oparandi of what we are doing.”

“If they understand the modus operandi of what we are doing, they won’t waste their time. If you like go and meet Ikpeazu, if you like go and meet Seyi (Makinde), if you like go and meet Ortom (Samuel), and if you like go and meet Ugwuanyi (Ifeanyi), I pity them. People think that relationship can be bought with money.”

“Look, nobody should bother about any abuse on me. I’m too much for it. I don’t even know when I’m abused. If they like, let them put everything on social media and abuse me, at the end, we will know who is relevant or not at the appropriate time.”

“Politics is not to go on the pages of newspapers. Politics is not to go and buy slot on television and speak.It is who will deliver at the appropriate time. That is what is key. If you like abuse me from now until tomorrow, it’s your business.”

In an apparent jibe at the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Wike said; “Now, what’s the problem, we say, my brother, you have shared and given to Atiku; you shared and given Okowa, you shared and given Saraki, which one have you given to Ikpeazu?”

“What Ikpeazu and company are saying is that when you are sharing Senate President to so and so person, which one have you given to Abia,” he said.

https://politicsnigeria.com/breaking-crowd-bursts-into-laughter-as-wike-speaks-in-tongues-fires-atiku-video/

