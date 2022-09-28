Customs Intercepts 81,425 Litres Of Petrol In Sacks Heading To Benin Republic (Pics)

Nigerian Customs intercept 81,425 litres of petrol concealed in sacks to be smuggled into Benin Republic at 1:30am �� from Badagry. The smugglers bought the petrol for N13m in Lagos and would have sold them for N29m in Benin �� where petrol is N365/L, without subsidy.

