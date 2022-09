Daddy Freeze has tied the knot with his long time Fiancee and baby Mama, Benedicta Elechi, in the UK despite legal claims on previous marriage.

The Husband of Benedicta had filed a case against Daddy Freeze claiming his marriage to her still stands and Daddy Freeze was asked by the court to pay some claims to him running into millions of naira.

This video shows Daddy Freeze going ahead to marry Benedita in the UK with Pastor Tobi Adegboyega as his best man, and some friends and family present.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MkDSoy7rj6Y

