Daniel Precious Emerges Winner Of Cultural Queen Africa, Gets Exotic Car (Photos)

Celebration As Daniel Precious Emerges Winner Cultural Queen Africa, Gets Exotic Car

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lum3–fJ_0E

25-year-old Daniel Precious has been crowned the Cultural Queen Africa at the just concluded pageant show.

The event organised by Sophie J Entertainment took place recently. It is a prestigious crown that promotes African culture, peaceful coexistence and unity among Africans as well as making African ladies to accept their culture using beauty pageantry as a climax of attraction.

14 different countries participated in the pageant amidst fanfare and excitement.

The winner smiled home with the star prize of a Nissan Murano car while the first, second and third runners up also got exciting prizes.

In her remarks, Daniel Precious while thanking the organisers of Cultural Queen Africa for giving her the platform to showcase her talent promised to be a good ambassador of the brand.

She assured that she will use her good office to promote the culture and norms of the African people.

Top dignitaries from various countries in Africa graced the occasion.

