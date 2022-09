Afrobeat artiste Davido could not hide his shock as he shouted when he walked into Pastor Tobi Adegboyega’s place to meet Daddy Freeze already seated with the clergyman.

Davido’s reaction would be a reflection of the opinion of many Nigerians as Daddy Freeze is known for attacking church doctrines and persons of Nigerian pastors.

It would then come as a surprise to Davido seeing Daddy Freeze dine with one of the most controversial Nigerian clergy in recent times.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G0oT4a88-zE

