Day Old Baby Found In A Dustbin In Lagos (Photo)

A Day-Old Baby was found wrapped in a polythene bag in a dustbin somewhere in Lagos State, NaijaCover Reports.

SP Benjamin Hundeyin who is the spokesperson of the police command, said if not for quick detection, the baby would have died. He stated that the baby has been saved and is doing fine.

‘A day old baby was found wrapped in a polythene bag in a dustbin. Save for quick detection, baby would have died. Baby is doing fine. Prevent the pregnancy. It’s better than killing the baby. Infanticide is a crime!’



https://twitter.com/BenHundeyin/status/1575505548115865600?t=eJokZiAmPgxlavwgJHr1lQ&s=19

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related