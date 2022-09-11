Dino Melaye: “When I Say PDP, You Say TUFIAKWA, OLORUNMAJE” (Throwback Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vct0nkB7j0M

“When I Say PDP, You Say TUFIAKWA, OLORUNMAJE” – Dino Melaye (Throwback Video)

Former Kogi West Senator, Dino Melaye said that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has bedeviled Kogi State for the past 12 years, IGBERETV reports.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of Kogi State governor, Yahaha Bello in 2016, Melaye said to the crowd;

“When I say PDP, you say TUFIAKWA (God Forbid),

“When I say PDP, you say, OLORUNMAJE (God Forbid)”

Melaye, who later defected from the All Progressives Congress, APC, to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in 2018, described the APC as a disaster that has caused Nigerians pain since coming to power in 2015. He said this while featuring on Channels TV program, ‘Politics Today’.



