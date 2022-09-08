Doctors Raise Concerns Over Queen’s Health Elizabeth. Family Members Rush To Balmoral

Born Elizabeth Alexandra Mary on April 21, 1926, the Princess of York was coronated Queen on June 02, 1953

Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision.

The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.



The Royal Family

The announcement comes after the Queen, 96, pulled out of a meeting of her Privy Council on Wednesday, with doctors advising her to rest.

There are clearly pressing concerns for the Queen’s health – much more explicitly put than before and without any reference to this only being about difficulties with mobility.

There are also warnings against unfounded speculation, such as that she might have had a fall. And on Tuesday she was on her feet and photographed smiling as she appointed the new prime minister.

But from the last-minute cancellation of what would only have been a virtual meeting of the Privy Council – of senior ministers – there is no mistaking the fragility of the Queen’s health.



SOURCE

Family rush to be with Queen Elizabeth as doctors voice concern

Princess Anne at Balmoral, with Andrew and Edward en route

The Duke of York – Prince Andrew – is on his way to Balmoral. The Count and Countess of Wessex, Edward and Sophie, are also travelling there, and Princess Anne is already in Scotland where she had been undertaking engagements.

All the Queen’s children are either at or travelling to Balmoral, says our Royal Correspondent Jonny Dymond.

Quick movement of royals underlines seriousness

There is a degree of seriousness that we have not seen before, the very fact that the statement was issued when the palace is so reticent about making any commentary on the Queen’s health.

The phrasing of the statement, that the Queen’s doctors are concerned about her health and she remains under medical supervision, and the movement of the most serious members of the Royal Family towards Balmoral, towards the Queen, all of those indicate a clear degree of concern for the health of the 96-year-old Queen.

We’re not going to get great clarity from the palace, because they do not reveal the details of the health of senior members of the Royal Family.

But the fact that the family is gathering at Balmoral is an indication of the seriousness of the situation.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related