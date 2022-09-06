Don Jazzy Walks Off Stage As D’banj Dedicates Headies Awards To Him

Ace Afrobeat artiste Dbanj while receiving a life time achievement awards at the recently concluded Headies, invited his former partner and producer Don Jazzy on the stage to dedicate the award to him.

Don Jazzy who walked on the stage very casually refused to respond to the playful overtures from Dbanj. The Mavin Boss walked off the stage while Dbanj was still talking and trying to excite the audience by asking him to show his face.

The Internet has been abuzz about a possible anger still broiling from Don Jazzy towards Dbanj, which may not be unconnected with their defunct Mo Hits records.

The 2 had gone through a very bitter split which came at a time they had to decide between the prospect of international audience which Kanye West present via GOOD music label or staying in Nigeria and focusing on the African Market. Dbanj chose to go with Good music while Don Jazzy chose to stay home and build.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hMQXNlWFw-c

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related