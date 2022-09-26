Don’t Be Ashamed Of Your Legitimate Hustle

“I started selling cooked Ofada rice four years ago. I sell majorly by hawking the rice round Yaba axis.

When there was no means to further my education after graduating from Dolphin High School in 2007, I started learning from my mother who used to sell Ofada rice.

I am married with a kid and I feed myself and my family with the money I make from this business. I make about N25,000 daily from the sales of the Ofada rice and my profit from this amount is about N6000 to N8000.

My wife has joined me in this business; she sells Ofada in Alaba market. Interestingly, my brother also sells rice. I cook the Ofada rice I sell myself.

We also cook at parties for people who are interested in having the Ofada rice at their events.

People laugh at me when they see me hawking the food. But then, I am 29 years old and I need to survive against all odds.

I learnt the art of sculpting and molding objects by the side too. I am Adeniyi Hammed, I come from Lagos Island.

This is my story!”

You are an unsung hero Hammed! Your small business which makes you 6 to 8k daily (120k monthly based on a 20 day month) is much more than the salaries many of those laughing at you make.

Soon it’ll grow into a restaurant and you’ll have a story of humble beginnings to tell. You’re the type of person that deserves to be celebrated. Keep it up, bigger door will open sooner than you expect.

This is the sort of story I love to see… relentlessness against all odds. You will succeed!

