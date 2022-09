A Driver narrowly escaped death when a tree fell on an Acura Sport Utility Vehicle, SUV in Calabar, Cross River State, NaijaCover Reports.

The Incident happened along Murtala Mohammed Highway on Wednesday morning, September 28, 2022.

Eyewitnesses Said the driver managed to escape with no injury but the car was badly damaged.

The Incident happened barely 24 hours after a tree fell on 3rd avenue along Marian road, Calabar, causing difficulties in movement for residents.

