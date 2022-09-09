DSS Recovers Incriminating Materials, Military Equipment From Mamu’s Home

The Department of State Security Services, DSS, has given an update on a raid carried out on the home of Desert Herald Publisher and Kaduna Train hostage negotiator, Tukur Mamu.

Mamu was arrested on Wednesday by the agency on the request of the Nigerian military.

In a statement made available to POLITICS NIGERIA on Thursday evening, signed by its PRO, Peter Afunanya(Phd.), the DSS revealed that ‘incriminating materials’ were discovered in Mamu’s home.

The statement read; “So far, appropriate security agencies have executed valid search warrants on Mamu’s residence and office.”

“During the processes, incriminating materials including military accoutrements were recovered. Other items include large amounts in different currencies and denominations as well as financial transaction instruments.”

“While further investigations continue, Mamu will, sure, have a day in court.”

https://politicsnigeria.com/breaking-dss-recovers-incriminating-materials-military-equipment-from-mamus-home/

