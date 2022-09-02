NaijaCover Reporting From Anambra State

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 41 suspected internet fraudsters in Awka, Anambra State.

They were arrested on Wednesday after intelligence revealed their alleged involvement in cybercrime and other related activities.

Sixteen of the suspects were arrested at Umuodu Tansi Road in Awka; the remaining 25 were arrested at Umudu Okpuno village in Awka South LGA.

The suspects are Ayo Iteze Chidiebere, Emeka Justice, Emmanuel Ayakem, Ememuo Innocent Ifeanyi, Odinaka Udeh, Eze Stanley Chineze, Emmanuel Chijioke Ejikeme, Chinonso Edwin Abonyi, Emmanuel Akoi Chibuike, Henry Umenyi Chukwualuka.

Akalam Kenneth, David Monday Ebuka, Uchechukwu Kingsley Ebuka, Henry Echezona, Onyedika Chukwu, Abuchi Awa, Henry Adumaka, Chidera Chika, Malachi Asonbe, Cosmos Obidimma and Akuma Wisdom.

Others are Okonkwo Stanley Chukwuma, Ezeakolam Godswill Chihurumnanya, Emmanuel Mgbakor kenechukwu, Benneth Odinaka, Ndefor Chukwudi, Ngadi Chima, Akalam Lucky Ibuchi, Akalam Michael, Justus Akalam.

The rest include Chukwu Benard, Anson Ugochukwu, Mathew Chukwuemeka, Temple Emmanuel, Agwu Victor, Godwin Okoro, Obumneke Nwankwo, Igboanugo Charles, Ibeh Chisom, Agbafuna Ifeanyi and Chukwu Joseph.

Many mobile phones, laptops, one Lexus RX350 SUV, one Lexus ES350 car, another unregistered Lexus ES350 car and one Toyota Camry car were recovered.

The EFCC noted that all arrested will be charged to court after investigations are concluded.

Source: https://dailypost.ng/2022/09/01/efcc-arrests-41-suspected-internet-fraudsters-in-anambra/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related