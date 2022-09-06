Elizabeth Truss: Buhari, Biden, Macron, Scholz, Others Congratulate New UK PM

Mary Elizabeth Truss was yesterday elected the leader of the Conservatives and Unionists Party, defeating Rushi Sunak by close to 21,000 votes.

She became officially the UK Prime Minister today, after visiting the Queen at Balmoral Castle (the official home of the Royal Family in Scotland) and asked to form a Government.

Truss, 47, will be faced with daunting challenges such as: rising inflation set to soar above 13%, migration along the English Channel, industrial strikes, the spike in gas and energy prices, health and social care, foreign relations with China, the Brexit/Northern Ireland Protocol issues, cost of living, the war in Ukraine and re-uniting her Party.

On her way to becoming PM, the South West Norfolk MP clocked 57?4% to beat her nearest challenger, the lowest share of the vote amongst Conservative Party members in any leadership election where Tory members have had a vote, as well as the lowest share of the vote among Conservative MPs of any winning candidate ever.

However, The former Foreign Minister pledged to take bold actions and restore UK’s potential.

Muhammadu Buhari, President of Nigeria, Africa’s biggest economy, joined world leaders in congratulating the new PM.

Thank you to everyone who voted for me in this campaign.

I’ve said throughout that the Conservatives are one family.

It’s right we now unite behind the new PM, Liz Truss, as she steers the country through difficult times.



Rishi Sunak MP – Candidate & nearest challenger in the UK PM election

The Queen received Liz Truss at Balmoral Castle today.

Her Majesty asked her to form a new Administration. Ms. Truss accepted Her Majesty’s offer and was appointed Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury.

The Royal Family

I have been proud to serve as leader of the Conservative Party for the last three years, winning the biggest majority for decades, getting Brexit done, overseeing the fastest vaccine rollout in Europe and giving vital support to Ukraine.

Congratulations to @trussliz on her decisive win. I know she has the right plan to tackle the cost of living crisis, unite our party and continue the great work of uniting and levelling up our country. Now is the time for all Conservatives to get behind her 100 per cent.



Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson (Former UK Prime Minister)

Congratulations to Prime Minister Liz Truss.

I look forward to deepening the special relationship between our countries and working in close cooperation on global challenges, including continued support for Ukraine as it defends itself against Russian aggression.



Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. (President of the United States)

Congratulations on your new role, @trussliz! I am looking forward to our cooperation in these challenging times. The UK and Germany will continue to work closely together – as partners and friends.



Olaf Scholz (German Chancellor)

Congratulations to Liz Truss on her election. The British people are our friends, the British nation is our ally. Let us continue working together to defend our shared interests.



Emmanuel Jean-Michel Frédéric Macron (French President)

Congratulations @trussliz on your election as leader!



Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (WTO Director-General)

Congratulations on becoming Prime Minister, @TrussLiz. The relationship between Canada and the UK is one of the strongest in the world, and I look forward to making it even stronger as we work to make life better for people on both sides of the Atlantic.

And to Prime Minister @BorisJohnson, thank you for your partnership with Canada over the years. We’ve made good progress on the many priorities we share, and I’m wishing you and your family nothing but the best in the years ahead.



Justin Trudeau (Canada Prime Minister)

President Buhari congratulates British Prime Minister

On behalf of the citizens and Government of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari congratulates the new Prime Minister of Britain, Liz Truss, on her assumption of this trusted position of leadership.

The President rejoices with the former Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom, whose antecedents in government, politics and diplomacy will further shape and strengthen relations with Nigeria and other nations.

“He affirms that the shared ties between Nigeria and Britain remain strong, positive and mutually beneficial, while working with Prime Minister Liz Truss to deepen that relationship in the interest of both countries.”



SOURCE

Congratulations to @trussliz as she assumes the role of Prime Minister of the UK. Sweden and UK will continue our deep and comprehensive cooperation. Important for our citizens, economies and security.



Eva Magdalena Andersson (Prime Minister of Sweden)

Congratulations @trussliz for being chosen to be the next PM of the UK. Confident that under your leadership, the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will be further strengthened. Wish you the very best for your new role and responsibilities.



Narendra Modi (India Prime Minister)

Congratulations @trussliz.

The EU and the UK are partners.

We face many challenges together, from climate change to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

I look forward to a constructive relationship, in full respect of our agreements.



Ursula Getrud Von Der Leyen(President, European Commission)

Congratulations to Liz Truss. Our political differences are deep, but I will seek to build a good working relationship with her as I did with last 3 PMs.

She must now freeze energy bills for people & businesses, deliver more cash support, and increase funding for public services.



Nicola Ferguson Sturgeon (First Minister of Scotland)

I am praying for Liz Truss as she takes on the great responsibilities of leadership at a time of such significant challenges.

May God guide her, and all who serve in our political life, towards His hope for our nation, and particular care for those who are vulnerable.



The Most Revd Justin Portal Welby (Archbishop of Canterbury)

Congratulations @trussliz on your election as Conservative party leader.

I look forward to working with you, as PM of our nearest neighbour, on important issues we face together, both bilaterally and globally.



Micheal Martin (Taoiseach – Prime Minister, Ireland Republic)

Congratulations to @trussliz, who is to be the United Kingdom’s new prime minister. The Netherlands has long enjoyed close ties with the UK, and I look forward to working with Ms Truss to strengthen them even further. I wish @trussliz every success in her new job.



Mark Rutte (Prime Minister, Kingdom of the Netherlands)

Congratulations to new UK Prime Minister @trussliz. We look forward to working with you to strengthen the #Taiwan-#UK partnership based on our shared values of freedom, democracy & respect for human rights.



Tsai Ing-wen (Taiwan leader)

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said in a press conference:

I spoke to Liz Truss several times over the last few months, when she was head of foreign affairs, and I can already say that I am very, very pleased, because this will be at least a continuation, perhaps even a strengthening, in accordance with her announcements, of this British policy, which until now has been a de facto policy identical to our Polish policy of supporting Ukraine in its fight for independence, freedom, sovereignty and for our European values.”

I congratulate @trussliz on winning leadership election. I wish her a great success in her new role. I believe that Great Britain will continue to be a valuable ally of the Czech Republic and European Union.



Petr Fiala (Prime Minister, Czech Rep.)

My heartfelt congratulations to @trussliz, new @Conservatives leader and next British PM.

#Estonia and the #UK are already the closest of friends and allies, and I’m confident our partnership will only grow.

Looking forward to our cooperation and meeting again soon.

Kaja Kallas (Prime Minister of Estonia)

I express my heartfelt congratulations to @trussliz on your election as the leader of @Conservatives.

I have high expectations that you will lead the UK with strong leadership. It is my pleasure to collaborate closely with you to realize a “Free and Open Indo-Pacific”. Best wishes for your future endeavors.



Fumio Kushida (Prime Minister of Japan)

Congratulations to @trussliz on your election as Conservative Party Leader and endorsement as UK Prime Minister – I look forward to a continued constructive relationship and friendship between our nations and people.



Anthony Albanese (Prime Minister of Australia)

Congratulations to my good friend and a great friend of Israel, @TrussLiz.

Our nations are allies united by our commitment to freedom and a shared vision for the future.

I look forward to continuing our work together to take that alliance to new heights.

Yair Lapid (Prime Minister, State of Israel)

Congratulations to @trussliz, Italy and Britain are friends and allies and will continue to work together in Europe, NATO and the G7 in the interest of all citizens.



Mario Draghi (Office of the Italian Prime Minister)

I extend my felicitations to @trussliz on being elected leader of the Conservative Party. The election reflects the high confidence placed by Tory membership in her vision and policies.



Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif (Prime Minister, Islamic Republic of Pakistan)

Warm congratulations @trussliz on your future role as Prime Minister. UK is among Finland’s most valued partners. I look forward to working closely with you on security & defence, climate and so many other areas.



Sanna Mirella Marin (Prime Minister of Finland)

Congratulations on your election, @trussliz. The United Kingdom plays a leading role in #NATO, including with strong contributions to our defence & significant support to #Ukraine. I look forward to working closely with you as Prime Minister at this pivotal time for our security.



Jens Stoltenberg (NATO Secretary-General)

Congratulations to @trussliz, new Conservative leader& next Prime Minister of the UK. Wishing success & strength in leading UK in these challenging times. UK is Lithuania’s trusted security partner& ally. Appreciate our cooperation in #NATO& the UK-led #JEF. Looking forward to working together!



Gitanas Nausėda (President, Republic of Lithuania)

Congratulations to @trussliz, the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom! Latvia highly values UK’s outstanding contribution and leadership providing assistance to Ukraine. We will continue to stand together for Ukraine and our core democratic values!



Arturs Krišjānis Kariņš (Prime Minister of Latvia)

I congratulate @trussliz on winning leadership election. I wish you a great success in your new role especially in this time of challenge and global uncertainty. We hope in continuation of strong UK leadership in European and global security as well as in partnership with the EU.



Eduard Heger (Prime Minister, Slovak Republic)

