Emeka Ihedioha Receives Cheers At Iwuanyanwu’s Birthday Service (Pictures)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

The moment Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha received rousing ovation at the Thanksgiving service marking the 80th birthday anniversary of Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu at the Cathedral of Transfiguration of our Lord, Owerri, Sunday. 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-GxZWM35alo

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: