Emirates Airlines has announced the reinstatement of its flight operations to Lagos, starting September 11.

The airline said this in an email to customers yesterday.

The development comes almost a week after the federal government released the sum of $265 million to foreign airlines in the country to settle outstanding ticket sales.

“We are pleased to inform you that effective from 11th September 2022, we will reinstate operations of our flights

“Inbound flights from Dubai to Lagos (EK783) and outbound flights from Lagos to Dubai (EK784) will recommence from Sunday, 11th September 2022.

“Lagos flights after 30th September, 2022 will be advised in due course,” Emirates said.

The flag carrier of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) suspended flight operations to Nigeria on August 18.

The airline said the decision was due to its inability to repatriate its earnings in foreign exchange from Nigeria.



https://www.google.com/amp/s/thenationonlineng.net/emirates-restores-flights-to-lagos/amp/

