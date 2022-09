https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zi6J9hHsd6w

After watching a viral video of her mother getting flogged over allegations of being a witch, a daughter rushed down from Lagos to Abia state.

In a heartbreaking video, she cried bitterly as her mother raised her hands for her to see. The video has stirred emotions online.

“But how can this still be happening in this century?”, a man reacted to the sad video.

