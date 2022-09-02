Enugu Medical Students Laud Governor Ugwuanyi On Establishment Of SUMAS

…Join Opi Community, support group to endorse governor’s senatorial bid

Medical students in Enugu State under the auspices of Enugu State Medical Students’ Association (ESUMSA) have expressed their deepest appreciation and commendation to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his foresight and steadfastness towards the establishment of the State University of Medical and Applied Sciences (SUMAS), Igbo-Eno, which was recently licensed by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

The medical students, who gave the commendation when they visited Gov. Ugwuanyi at the Government House, Enugu, on Thursday, said they are delighted that the new university will promote medical education in the state in particular and Nigeria in general.

Speaking on behalf of the students, the President of ESUMSA, Chinaza Ndubuisi Ekwueme, added that “this new medical university will not only serve as a means of uplifting the destitute, indigent and poor masses, but it will also stand as a pillar to uplift more civil servants.”

Ekwueme commended Gov. Ugwuanyi for the massive developmental projects going on at the permanent site of the SUMAS, Igbo-Eno, as well as the newly completed 5km access road linking the medical university with the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN), stressing that the feat is a demonstration of the governor’s commitment to speedy commencement of full academic activities in the university.

The ESUMSA president equally applauded Gov. Ugwuanyi for his administration’s numerous interventions in the Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) Teaching Hospital, Parklane, Enugu, especially the construction of a modern and befitting Accident and Emergency (A&E) Unit.

He pointed out that the A&E Unit prior to the governor’s intervention was “in a state of jeopardy.”

The students therefore declared their undiluted support for Gov. Ugwuanyi’s senatorial ambition in 2023 and pledged to work assiduously and mobilise their sister-medical universities and others towards his victory at the poll.

In a related development, the people of Opi N’ Ato in Nsukka Local Government Area, led by former Secretary to the Enugu State Government, Dr. Dan Shere, trooped out in their numbers to the Government Area, Enugu, to also declare their support for the governor’s senatorial bid in appreciation of his good works in Enugu State, which they said they are among the beneficiaries.

The jubilant people of Opi Community thanked Gov. Ugwuanyi for appointing their sons and daughters into privileged positions in the government as well as the emergence of their daughter, Barr. Christiana Onah, as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Nsukka East Constituency in the forthcoming elections.

They equally appreciated the governor for the numerous developmental projects in the university town of Nsukka including the state-of-the-art Opi-Nsukka dual-carriage way, saying that their community has benefited immensely.

The people therefore, reassured Gov. Ugwuanyi that they will deliver him at the poll to represent Enugu North Senatorial District in the National Assembly in 2023 on the platform of the PDP.

In their separate speeches, Dr. Shere, the Special Adviser to the Governor, Barr. Cosmas Ugwueze, the Chairman of Nsukka LGA, Barr. Walter Ozioko, the PDP Chairman, Nsukka LGA, Rt. Hon. Fabian Onah, the Provost of College of Medicine, ESUT, Prof. Frank Ezeugwu, Prof. Emma Asogwa, Prof. Boniface Ugwuishiwu, Hon. Chukwuka Nwaenyi, and HRH Igwe Pius Agbo of Opi Agu, all thanked Gov. Ugwuanyi for his benevolence and special interest in the well-being of Opi N’ Ato and reassured the governor of their support and solidarity towards his electoral victory at the poll in 2023 to represent Enugu North Senatorial District.

Also at the Government House, Enugu to express their solidarity and support to Gov. Ugwuanyi’s senatorial bid were members of the ‘Gburus Family for Senate’ led by the founder, Enyinnaya Odumegwu.

The group, comprising mostly grassroots women and youths, stressed their support for Gov. Ugwuanyi in recognition of his administration’s rural development policy and promised the governor that they will deliver him in the forthcoming general election.

The Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor, Prof. Malachy Okwueze, the PDP candidates for Nsukka East and Nsukka West constituencies, Hon. Barr. Christiana Onah and Hon. Amos Agbo respectively, the Executive Secretary, Enugu State Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board, Barr. Nestor Ezeme , an ENSIEC Commissioner, Dr. Mrs. Benardine Ezeugwu, the immediate past Acting Vice Chancellor of ESUT, Prof. Charles Eze, the clergy and traditional rulers from Opi N’Ato were among the dignitaries who graced the occasion.



