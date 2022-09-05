Enugu PDP Town-Hall Meeting Ended In A Fight, Chairman Harassed (Video)

The date of this meeting cannot be ascertained at the moment.

..

But the message is very clear..

THE YOUTHS ARE NO MORE HAPPY..

AND IT IS TIME TO CHANGE ALL THESE OLD METHODS OF DOING THINGS.

THEY NEVER WORKED..

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dI60HazdRoQ

(Translation

**N100,000 was given to each Local Government to share (“thanks-for-coming” package)

**Auwgwu Local Government has eleven wards. We know that there are LGAs that has upto to 20 wards, and that means, if they share the N100,000 it becomes N5,000 per ward??

**How can it be possible that the youths from different Local Governments are mobilised and they gathered at Auwgwu Local Government, and they were given only N100,000 per LGA, that cannot happen.

****At this point, we are declaring Okay Ozoani incapacitated………

