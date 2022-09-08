Europa League: Manchester United Vs Real Sociedad 0 – 1 – (Full Time)

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is set to name his first Europa League line-up as Reds boss on Thursday evening.

Spanish outfit Real Sociedad are the visitors to Old Trafford (20:00 BST) on Thursday for our opener in this season’s European competition.

The game will come four days on from the 3-1 victory over Arsenal on the same ground and just under 72 hours before our trip to Crystal Palace, both in the Premier League.

Ten Hag brought new signing Antony into the starting XI for Sunday’s win over Arsenal, but before then had previously named an unchanged line-up for our triumphs over Liverpool, Southampton and Leicester.

However, with matches on the calendar now coming around quickly, it is likely that the boss will look to make alterations in the upcoming matches to keep his players fresh.

According to reports, French centre-back Robin Le Normand is a doubt for the matchday one clash with a foot injury, despite playing every minute of the Spanish side’s La Liga campaign so far.

Winger Mikel Oyarzabal has already been ruled out until at least next month, with an ACL tear he sustained back in March.

Former Manchester City midfielder David Silva is now playing his football with La Real and could play on Thursday, as could forward Umar Sadiq, who scored as a half-time substitute on his debut for the club in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid.

