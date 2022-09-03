Everton Vs Liverpool Today At 12:30pm

Liverpool will have Darwin Nunez back available after suspension when they make the short trip to Goodison Park for Saturday lunchtime’s Merseyside derby against Everton.

Nunez has been banned for the last three games following his red card against Crystal Palace last month, but he has now served his suspension and will be in contention to lead the line once again.

However, Jurgen Klopp may have concerns over the summer signing’s temperament in the heat of a derby match considering how easily he was provoked for his red card against Palace, and that coupled with Roberto Firmino’s fine form could see the Brazilian keep his place.

While the Reds have options up front, it is in midfield where they are light, with captain Jordan Henderson expected to miss Saturday’s match after limping off with a hamstring injury in the midweek win over Newcastle United.

The severity of the problem has not yet been confirmed, but it was deemed serious enough for Liverpool to enter the transfer market on deadline day, bringing in Arthur Melo on loan from Juventus.

The Brazilian midfielder is lacking match practice but could be in contention for a place in the squad nonetheless, should the paperwork be completed in time.

Henderson joins fellow midfielders Thiago Alcantara, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita on the sidelines, while this match will also come too soon for Ibrahima Konate, Calvin Ramsay and Caoimhin Kelleher.

Diogo Jota could be available having returned to training on Thursday, although he is unlikely to be thrown in from the start.

Klopp does have Joel Matip and Curtis Jones back at his disposal, though, and the former could come into the starting lineup as the Reds look for solutions to their shaky backline.

Fabio Carvalho scored the dramatic late winner for Liverpool against Newcastle on Wednesday night and could be rewarded with a start, while Klopp talked up Harvey Elliott’s contribution in midweek so the youngster is also expected to feature from the off.

However, Klopp may have one eye on next week’s Champions League opener with Napoli, so a certain level of rotation is possible.

Liverpool possible starting lineup: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Elliott, Fabinho, Carvalho; Salah, Firmino.

