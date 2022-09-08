Everything About Apple Iphone 14, Apple Watch Event Wrap-Up

Apple just concluded one of its busiest events in recent memory, announcing 8 different products. The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max were the center of the spotlight. Gone is the mini variant from the last two years and a bigger 6.7-inch Plus model takes its place. Basically a more affordable way to get the large-screen iOS smartphone.

Interestingly enough, the non-Pro iPhone 14 duo settles for last year’s A15 Bionic chip and only the Pro series benefit from the newer A16 Bionic SoC. At least the non-Pro models get a decent camera upgrade with bigger sensors.

One of the most notable changes for the Pro models is the smaller cutout that can blend with the UI elements. And of course, the new main 48MP sensor.

Apple also showcased the new premium Apple Watch Ultra with a huge 49mm case. The watch offers bigger display, longer battery life and a slew of new fitness-related features. It’s more durable too – it can withstand diving of up to 40 meters and a third-party app can give you real-time information during your dive.

There was also the Watch Series 8 and a successor to last year’s Watch SE.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

The iPhone 14 Pro Max comes with 6.7-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and Apple’s improved Bionic A16 processor. On the back there is a Triple camera setup with 48MP main camera. Prices start from 1099$.

Pros

+Strong, clean design

+Dynamic Island is smart

+Power is clear from the first touch

Cons

-Design is similar to last year

-Camera bump is huge

-Most expensive iPhone out

Apple iPhone 14 Pro

The iPhone 14 Pro comes with 6.1-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and Apple’s improved Bionic A16 processor. On the back there is a Triple camera setup with 48MP main camera.

Pros

+The notch is gone, hello Dynamic Island

+Always-on display

+Adaptive refresh

+Satellite communication

+A16 Bionic

Cons

-3X optical zoom

-Lightning port

-No fast-charge upgrade

Apple iPhone 14 Plus

The iPhone 14 Plus comes with 6.7-inch OLED display and Apple’s improved Bionic A15 processor. On the back there is a Dual camera setup with 12MP main camera and 12MP Ultra-wide sensor. Prices start from 899$.

Pros

+Familiar design

+Big screen

+Big battery life

Cons

-Still has a notch

-Just two cameras

Apple iPhone 14

The iPhone 14 comes with 6.1-inch OLED display and Apple’s improved Bionic A15 processor. On the back there is a Dual camera setup with 12MP main camera and 12MP Ultra-wide sensor. Prices start from 799$.

Pros

+Familiar design

+Upgrade to TrueDepth Camera

+Satellite connectivity

+Crash detection

Cons

-Still has a notch

-Sticks with A15 Bionic

Apple Watch Ultra

The Apple Watch Ultra is the biggest yet watch from the company and it is designed to withstand harsh conditions.

Apple Watch Series 8

The Apple Series 8 (45mm) is the large size of the Series 8 family and it comes with bright OLED display.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related