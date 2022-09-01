EX Ambassador To Spain, Bianca Ojukwu Spotted Chilling In Minneapolis

Bianca Ojukwu, Nigeria’s former Ambassador to Spain and the wife of late Igbo leader Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu was spotted spending leisure time in downtown Minneapolis and enjoying a scooter ride and a boat cruise on the Mississippi River as well as landmark hopping in the city .

The former beauty Queen was in Minneapolis, Minnesota as a special guest at this year’s IGBOFEST 2022, a highly popular festival showcasing the best of Igbo culture, traditional dances, pageants, arts , drama and music.

The Governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz by proclamation has declared August 13th as Igbo Day in the US state of Minnesota in recognition of the massive popularity of the Annual event.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related