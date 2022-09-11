Faith Oyedepo Tells Ladies Not To Dress Like Grandmas While Looking For Husband

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Faith Oyedepo advises young women who are believing God for a husband to stop dressing like old women. She further questioned how they would look several years after marriage, if they are presently dressing like Grandmothers while young and single.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rRNhFbEk_sY

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: