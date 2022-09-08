Family, Friends Hold Reception For Winner Of Queen Of Nigeria Institutions (Pics)

Family and Friends Stage Rousing Reception For Winner Of Queen Of Nigeria Institution, Who Will Champion Fight Against Girls Molestation

The winner of the recently concluded Queen of Nigeria institutions International, Jofad Michaels has been treated to a queen’s reception as she arrived her family house in Abuja for the first time after her crowning.

The office among other serious responsibilities allows her to amplify the voices of oppressed women in Nigeria’s institutions of high learning especially with the high rate of sexual exploitation of girls by some school managers, sex-for-grade phenomenon and other challenges associated with gender in Nigeria academic environment.

Michaels, an undergraduate Federal University of Agriculture, Markudi Benue state emerged victorious at the contest when she defeated 14 other finalists to grab the coveted crown in the pageant show organised by Xender Modeling Agency in collaboration with Association of Nigerian Female Students, Nigerian Universities Nursing Students Association & Yoruba Students Council Of Nigeria.

Members of her family had trooped out in their large numbers to welcome their proud daughter who went, saw and conquered.

The proud mother of the queen, Mavis Okpeh who could not contain her joy invited relatives from far and wide, uncles and cousins to the reception party in honour of Jofad Michaels.

The mother expressed gratitude to God that her expectations from her daughter are being met, saying she is proud of raising a queen like her.

According to her, ever since the father left them, she has continually looked up to God for the upbringing of her children, expressing optimism that she will reach her utmost heights in life.

She was given the sum of one million Naira at the event, a laptop and other gadgets to support her in the performance of her duty as the reigning Queen of Nigeria Institution.

Comrade Victor Mbanefo, the director of Xender Modeling Agency pledged the readiness of the brand to continue abiding by their agreement with their Queens and making their reign worthwhile experience.

The lead anchor, AlexReports who introduced the winners expressed optimism that Micheals will do the brand proud while in office.

Those who came behind her include, Queen Agwadu Winifred who emerged the first runner up, Queen Ohanu Roman for second runner up and Queen Onwuzu Christabel, the third runner up.

Others are, Queen Asuzu Esther, Miss Culture and Queen Ibelo Chisom Cynthia, Miss Tourism.

The grand finale which took place on Sunday 28th, August 2022 at Nicon Luxury Conference Hall, Area 11 Abuja attracted the presence of the wife of former Vice president, Amina Titi Abubakar and top dignitaries.

