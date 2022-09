https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NoM3zDoe6JY

Fani Kayode has made a video where he said that, if Dino Melaye don’t want to adhere to the peace accord of yesterday, that he will give it to him fire for fire.

This is coming after Dino mocked Tinubu for being absent from signing the peace accord, because there is no place for thumb print. He said Tinubu can’t sign because of his shaking hands

watch Dino’s video below

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z3nE9lGv7FA

