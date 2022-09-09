Federal Government Withdraws Recognition Of Nigerian League Management Committee

Oluwashina Okeleji @oluwashina

The Nigerian government has declared as illegal, the body @LMCNPFL which has been administering the country’s Professional League since 2012.

https://twitter.com/oluwashina/status/1568215118147911685

